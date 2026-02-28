Karachi/Doha, February 28, 2026 — The Qatari Riyal (QAR) is trading at 76.73 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today at 5:06 PM PKT, unchanged from the January 31 level and remaining below the 77.13 PKR seen on January 24. The rate has stayed in a narrow, lower band for several weeks now, even as Qatar’s energy sector continues to anchor the currency in stable market conditions.

The QAR-PKR exchange rate has shown limited movement recently. Recent levels include 76.76 PKR (Feb 21), 76.79 PKR (Feb 14), 76.73 PKR (Jan 31), 76.88 PKR (Jan 17), 76.79 PKR (Jan 10), 76.92 PKR (Jan 3), 76.85 PKR (Dec 27), and 76.96 PKR (Dec 13). Earlier in the period the pair stood higher at 77.93 PKR (Sep 5), 77.88 PKR (Aug 12), and reached its 2025 peak of 78.26 PKR on July 19. June 2025 closed at 77.86 PKR after opening near 77.39 PKR. Pakistan’s sustained policy measures and external support have helped the PKR hold ground over this extended timeframe.

The QAR-PKR rate is determined by forex market supply and demand, influenced by trade flows, remittance activity, and economic policies. The Qatari Riyal, fixed at 3.64 QAR per USD, continues to benefit from Qatar’s leading role in global liquefied natural gas exports. The Pakistani Rupee, operating on a floating basis, is more sensitive to domestic inflation, political developments, and foreign reserve changes — factors that have generally supported the PKR in recent months.

For the large community of over 125,000 Pakistani expatriates in Qatar, the persistent lower rate continues to reduce the value of remittances compared with earlier in 2025. A 1,000 QAR transfer today is worth 76,730 PKR — the same as late January but 660 PKR below the June 2025 starting level of 77,390 PKR. This ongoing gap makes it more difficult for families in Pakistan to meet education costs, medical expenses, housing needs, and everyday living expenses. On the positive side, individuals earning in PKR may still find imported goods in Qatar somewhat more affordable.

The Qatari Riyal (QAR), introduced in 1966 and represented as QR or ر.ق, is dollar-pegged and managed by the Qatar Central Bank, forming a reliable foundation for the Gulf economy. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), denoted ₨ and in circulation since 1948, is administered by the State Bank of Pakistan and responds to evolving economic and geopolitical conditions.

This report aligns with Google’s June 2025 Core Update, delivering accurate, reader-focused content with precise rate updates and clear real-world implications, free from speculation. Analysts expect the QAR-PKR pair to trade in a relatively contained range in the near term unless significant shifts take place in global energy markets or Pakistan’s economic policy environment, keeping this rate an important reference for expatriates and cross-border financial planning.