QAR to PKR: Qatari Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate – Feb. 7, 2026

Karachi/Doha, February 7, 2026 — The Qatari Riyal (QAR) is trading at 76.73 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today at 7:01 PM PKT, holding the same level as January 31 and remaining below the 77.13 PKR recorded on January 24.

After a brief recovery earlier in January, the rate has again settled into the lower range seen throughout late 2025 and early 2026, even as Qatar’s energy-driven economy continues to provide a stable foundation in calm market conditions.

The QAR-PKR pair has experienced prolonged downward pressure since mid-2025. Recent levels include 76.88 PKR (Jan 17), 76.79 PKR (Jan 10), 76.92 PKR (Jan 3), 76.85 PKR (Dec 27), 76.88 PKR (Dec 20), 76.96 PKR (Dec 13), and 77.04 PKR (Nov 29). Earlier in the period the rate was higher at 77.93 PKR (Sep 5), 77.88 PKR (Aug 12), and peaked at 78.26 PKR on July 19, 2025. June 2025 closed at 77.86 PKR after opening around 77.39 PKR. Pakistan’s ongoing economic stabilization measures and external support have helped the PKR maintain relative strength over this extended timeframe.

The exchange rate between QAR and PKR is determined by supply and demand in the foreign exchange market, influenced by trade activity, remittance flows, and monetary policies. The Qatari Riyal, fixed at 3.64 QAR per USD, continues to benefit from Qatar’s dominant position in global liquefied natural gas exports, which provides consistent underlying support. The Pakistani Rupee, floating freely, is more sensitive to domestic inflation trends, political developments, and foreign reserve movements — factors that have generally favored the PKR in recent months.

For the more than 125,000 Pakistani expatriates working in Qatar, the current lower rate continues to reduce the value of remittances compared with earlier levels. A 1,000 QAR transfer today is worth 76,730 PKR — the same as January 31 but 660 PKR below the June 2025 starting level of 77,390 PKR. This persistent gap makes it more challenging for families in Pakistan to meet education costs, healthcare expenses, housing needs, and routine living expenses. On the positive side, individuals earning salaries in PKR may still find imported goods in Qatar somewhat more affordable.

The Qatari Riyal (QAR), introduced in 1966 and symbolized as QR or ر.ق, is dollar-pegged and managed by the Qatar Central Bank, forming a reliable pillar of the Gulf economy. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), denoted ₨ and in use since 1948, is administered by the State Bank of Pakistan and adjusts to changing economic and geopolitical conditions.