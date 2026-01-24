QAR to PKR: Qatari Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate – Jan. 24, 2026

Karachi/Doha, January 24, 2026 — The Qatari Riyal (QAR) is trading at 77.13 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today at 6:09 PM PKT, climbing noticeably from 76.88 PKR on January 17 and 76.79 PKR on January 10.

This welcome uptick provides some relief after several months of gradual weakening, while Qatar’s energy sector continues to support the currency in a generally calm forex environment.

The QAR-PKR exchange rate has shown mixed movements in recent weeks. Previous levels included 76.92 PKR (Jan 3), 76.79 PKR (Jan 10), 76.85 PKR (Dec 27), 76.88 PKR (Dec 20), 76.96 PKR (Dec 13), 77.04 PKR (Nov 29), and 77.10 PKR (Nov 22). Earlier in the period, the rate stood higher at 77.93 PKR (Sep 5), 77.88 PKR (Aug 12), and reached its 2025 peak of 78.26 PKR on July 19. June 2025 closed at 77.86 PKR after starting around 77.39 PKR. Pakistan’s sustained economic reforms and external support have helped the PKR remain resilient, though today’s gain favors the QAR.

The QAR-PKR rate is driven by supply and demand in the foreign exchange market, shaped by trade flows, remittance volumes, and economic policies. The Qatari Riyal, pegged at 3.64 QAR per USD, draws steady strength from Qatar’s position as a global leader in liquefied natural gas exports. The Pakistani Rupee, floating freely, responds more directly to domestic inflation, political events, and foreign reserve changes — factors that have recently allowed some recovery in the QAR’s favor.

For the large community of over 125,000 Pakistani expatriates in Qatar, today’s increase brings positive news for remittances. A 1,000 QAR transfer now yields 77,130 PKR — 250 PKR more than the January 17 rate and only 260 PKR below the June 2025 opening level of 77,390 PKR. While still short of earlier highs, this improvement offers families in Pakistan a bit more support for education costs, medical expenses, and daily household needs. Individuals earning in PKR, however, may notice slightly higher prices on imported goods in Qatar.

The Qatari Riyal (QAR), introduced in 1966 and represented as QR or ر.ق, is dollar-pegged and managed by the Qatar Central Bank, forming a stable foundation for the Gulf economy. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), denoted ₨ and in circulation since 1948, is administered by the State Bank of Pakistan and adjusts to evolving economic and geopolitical conditions.