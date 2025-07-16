Qatari Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- July 16, 2025

Karachi/Doha, July 16, 2025 — The Qatari Riyal (QAR) is trading at 78.03 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today at 7:17 PM PKT, edging slightly higher than 78.02 PKR on July 9 and 77.90 PKR on July 7 and July 4.

This gradual climb reflects Qatar’s resilient economy, driven by its robust energy sector, in calm market conditions.

Qatari Riyal Rate-Latest Updates

Recent trends show the QAR’s steady appreciation. It traded at 77.94 PKR on July 2 and closed June 2025 at 77.86 PKR. Earlier in June, rates stood at 77.70 PKR on June 27, 77.87 PKR on June 25, 77.82 PKR on June 23, 77.72 PKR on June 14, and 77.39 PKR at the month’s start. This consistent upward trajectory underscores the QAR’s strength against the PKR.

Understanding Currency Valuation

The QAR-PKR exchange rate is shaped by supply and demand in the foreign exchange market, influenced by trade balances, remittances, and economic policies. The Qatari Riyal, pegged to the US dollar at 3.64 QAR per USD, benefits from Qatar’s export-driven economy, particularly natural gas. Conversely, the Pakistani Rupee, a floating currency, faces fluctuations due to inflation, political developments, and Pakistan’s foreign reserves, as noted by economic analysts.

Impact on Pakistani Expatriates

For over 125,000 Pakistani expatriates in Qatar, the stronger QAR boosts remittance values. A 1,000 QAR transfer, worth 77,390 PKR at June’s start, now yields 78,030 PKR—a gain of 640 PKR. This increase supports families in Pakistan with essentials like education, healthcare, and daily expenses. However, expatriates earning in PKR or holding PKR savings may face higher costs for goods and services in Qatar, especially imports, impacting their cost of living.

Currency Overview

The Qatari Riyal (QAR), introduced in 1966, is Qatar’s official currency, denoted by QR or ر.ق. Pegged to the US dollar, it is managed by the Qatar Central Bank and widely used in the Gulf’s dynamic economy.

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), symbolized by ₨, has been Pakistan’s currency since 1948. Managed by the State Bank of Pakistan, its value shifts with economic and geopolitical factors.

Analysts predict continued QAR stability unless significant global or regional economic shifts occur, making it a key currency to watch for expatriates and investors alike.