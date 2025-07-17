Qatari Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- July 17, 2025

Karachi/Doha, July 17, 2025 — The Qatari Riyal (QAR) is trading at 78.16 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today at 9:39 PM PKT, climbing slightly from 78.03 PKR on July 16 and 78.02 PKR on July 9. This steady uptick highlights Qatar’s strong economic position, driven by its thriving energy sector, amid stable market conditions.

The QAR has maintained a consistent upward trend in recent weeks. It traded at 77.94 PKR on July 2, closed June 2025 at 77.86 PKR, and recorded 77.90 PKR on July 7 and July 4. Earlier in June, rates were 77.70 PKR on June 27, 77.87 PKR on June 25, 77.82 PKR on June 23, 77.72 PKR on June 14, and 77.39 PKR at the month’s start, reflecting ongoing strength against the PKR.

How Currency Valuation Works

The QAR-PKR exchange rate is determined by supply and demand in the foreign exchange market, influenced by trade flows, remittances, and economic policies. The Qatari Riyal, pegged to the US dollar at 3.64 QAR per USD, draws stability from Qatar’s natural gas-driven economy. In contrast, the Pakistani Rupee, a floating currency, fluctuates due to factors like inflation, political developments, and Pakistan’s foreign reserve levels, according to economic experts.

Impact on Pakistani Expatriates

For the over 125,000 Pakistani expatriates in Qatar, the stronger QAR enhances remittance values. A 1,000 QAR transfer, worth 77,390 PKR at the start of June, now yields 78,160 PKR—a gain of 770 PKR. This increase helps families in Pakistan cover costs like education, healthcare, and daily expenses. However, expatriates earning in PKR or holding PKR savings may face higher costs for goods and services in Qatar, particularly for imported items.

About the Currencies

The Qatari Riyal (QAR), introduced in 1966, is Qatar’s official currency, denoted by QR or ر.ق. Pegged to the US dollar, it is managed by the Qatar Central Bank and widely used in the Gulf’s vibrant economy.

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), symbolized by ₨, has been Pakistan’s currency since 1948. Managed by the State Bank of Pakistan, its value shifts with economic and geopolitical developments.

Alignment with Google’s June 2025 Core Update

Analysts expect the QAR to maintain its steady course unless significant global or regional economic changes arise, making it a key focus for expatriates and investors.