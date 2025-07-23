Qatari Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- July 23, 2025

Karachi/Doha, July 23, 2025 — The Qatari Riyal (QAR) is trading at 78.16 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today at 9:19 PM PKT, down slightly from 78.26 PKR on July 19 but holding above 78.03 PKR on July 16.

QAR to PKR- Daily Updates

This minor pullback follows a steady upward trend, reflecting Qatar’s resilient economy, driven by its strong energy sector, in calm market conditions.

The QAR has shown consistent strength in recent weeks. It traded at 78.16 PKR on July 17, 78.02 PKR on July 9, 77.94 PKR on July 2, and closed June 2025 at 77.86 PKR. Earlier in June, rates were 77.90 PKR on July 7 and July 4, 77.70 PKR on June 27, 77.87 PKR on June 25, 77.82 PKR on June 23, 77.72 PKR on June 14, and 77.39 PKR at the month’s start, indicating sustained appreciation against the PKR.

How Currency Valuation Works

The QAR-PKR exchange rate is determined by supply and demand in the foreign exchange market, shaped by trade flows, remittances, and economic policies. The Qatari Riyal, pegged to the US dollar at 3.64 QAR per USD, draws stability from Qatar’s natural gas-driven economy. In contrast, the Pakistani Rupee, a floating currency, fluctuates due to inflation, political developments, and Pakistan’s foreign reserve levels, as noted by economic analysts.

Impact on Pakistani Expatriates

For the over 125,000 Pakistani expatriates in Qatar, the QAR’s strength continues to enhance remittance values. A 1,000 QAR transfer, worth 77,390 PKR at June’s start, now yields 78,160 PKR—a gain of 770 PKR. This increase helps families in Pakistan cover costs like education, healthcare, and daily expenses. However, expatriates earning in PKR or holding PKR savings may face higher costs for goods and services in Qatar, particularly for imported items.

About the Currencies

The Qatari Riyal (QAR), introduced in 1966, is Qatar’s official currency, denoted by QR or ر.ق. Pegged to the US dollar, it is managed by the Qatar Central Bank and widely used in the Gulf’s vibrant economy.

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), symbolized by ₨, has been Pakistan’s currency since 1948. Managed by the State Bank of Pakistan, its value shifts with economic and geopolitical developments.