Qatari Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- July 26, 2025

Doha, July 26, 2025 — The Qatari Riyal (QAR) is trading at 78.01 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today at 6:29 PM PKT, dipping slightly from 78.16 PKR on July 23 and 78.26 PKR on July 19. Despite this minor decline, the QAR remains strong, supported by Qatar’s robust energy-driven economy in stable market conditions.

QAR to PKR- Daily Updates

The QAR has maintained an upward trend over recent weeks. It traded at 78.03 PKR on July 16, 78.02 PKR on July 9, 77.94 PKR on July 2, and closed June 2025 at 77.86 PKR. Earlier in June, rates were 77.90 PKR on July 7 and July 4, 77.70 PKR on June 27, 77.87 PKR on June 25, 77.82 PKR on June 23, 77.72 PKR on June 14, and 77.39 PKR at the month’s start, reflecting consistent strength against the PKR.

How Currency Valuation Works

The QAR-PKR exchange rate is driven by supply and demand in the foreign exchange market, influenced by trade flows, remittances, and economic policies. The Qatari Riyal, pegged to the US dollar at 3.64 QAR per USD, benefits from Qatar’s natural gas-fueled economy. Meanwhile, the Pakistani Rupee, a floating currency, fluctuates due to inflation, political developments, and Pakistan’s foreign reserve levels, as highlighted by financial experts.

Impact on Pakistani Expatriates

For the over 125,000 Pakistani expatriates in Qatar, the QAR’s strength continues to boost remittance values. A 1,000 QAR transfer, worth 77,390 PKR at June’s start, now yields 78,010 PKR—a gain of 620 PKR. This increase helps families in Pakistan with expenses like education, healthcare, and daily costs. However, expatriates earning in PKR or holding PKR savings may face higher costs for goods and services in Qatar, especially for imports.

About the Currencies

The Qatari Riyal (QAR), introduced in 1966, is Qatar’s official currency, denoted by QR or ر.ق. Pegged to the US dollar, it is managed by the Qatar Central Bank and widely used in the Gulf’s dynamic economy.

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), symbolized by ₨, has been Pakistan’s currency since 1948. Managed by the State Bank of Pakistan, its value shifts with economic and geopolitical developments.