Qatari Riyal Declines Against Pakistani Rupee

Karachi/Doha, July 29, 2025 — The Qatari Riyal (QAR) is trading at 77.74 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today, down from 78.01 PKR on July 26 and 78.16 PKR on July 23. This dip interrupts the QAR’s recent upward trend, though Qatar’s energy-driven economy continues to provide stability in calm market conditions.

Qatari Riyal Rate- Major Updates

Recent weeks saw the QAR maintain steady strength. It traded at 78.26 PKR on July 19, 78.03 PKR on July 16, 78.02 PKR on July 9, and 77.94 PKR on July 2, closing June 2025 at 77.86 PKR. Earlier in June, rates were 77.90 PKR on July 7 and July 4, 77.70 PKR on June 27, 77.87 PKR on June 25, 77.82 PKR on June 23, 77.72 PKR on June 14, and 77.39 PKR at the month’s start, reflecting a generally strong performance against the PKR.

How Currency Valuation Works

The QAR-PKR exchange rate is shaped by supply and demand in the foreign exchange market, driven by trade balances, remittances, and economic policies. The Qatari Riyal, pegged to the US dollar at 3.64 QAR per USD, draws stability from Qatar’s natural gas exports. In contrast, the Pakistani Rupee, a floating currency, fluctuates due to inflation, political developments, and Pakistan’s foreign reserve levels, as noted by economic analysts.

Impact on Pakistani Expatriates

For the over 125,000 Pakistani expatriates in Qatar, the QAR’s decline slightly reduces remittance values. A 1,000 QAR transfer, worth 78,010 PKR on July 26, now yields 77,740 PKR—a drop of 270 PKR but still 350 PKR higher than 77,390 PKR at June’s start. This supports families in Pakistan with costs like education and healthcare, though the recent dip may slightly lessen the impact. Expatriates earning in PKR or holding PKR savings may find goods and services in Qatar, particularly imports, marginally more affordable.

About the Currencies

The Qatari Riyal (QAR), introduced in 1966, is Qatar’s official currency, denoted by QR or ر.ق. Pegged to the US dollar, it is managed by the Qatar Central Bank and widely used in the Gulf’s vibrant economy.

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), symbolized by ₨, has been Pakistan’s currency since 1948. Managed by the State Bank of Pakistan, its value shifts with economic and geopolitical developments.