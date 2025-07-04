Qatari Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- July 4, 2025

Doha, July 4, 2025 — The Qatari Riyal (QAR) is trading at 77.90 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today, a slight increase from 77.94 PKR on July 2, continuing its steady performance in calm market conditions.

This marginal appreciation underscores Qatar’s stable economic environment, bolstered by its strong energy sector.

1 QAR= 77.90 PKR

The Qatari Riyal has maintained a gradual upward trend in recent weeks. On June 30, it closed at 77.86 PKR, up from 77.70 PKR on June 27, 77.87 PKR on June 25, and 77.82 PKR on June 23. Earlier in June, it traded at 77.72 PKR on June 14 and 77.39 PKR at the month’s start, reflecting consistent strength against the PKR.

Currency Valuation Process

The QAR-PKR exchange rate is determined by supply and demand in the foreign exchange market, influenced by trade balances, remittances, and economic policies. The Qatari Riyal, pegged to the US dollar at 3.64 QAR per USD, benefits from Qatar’s export-driven economy. The Pakistani Rupee, a floating currency, experiences volatility due to factors like inflation, political stability, and Pakistan’s foreign reserves.

Impact on Pakistani Expatriates

The Qatari Riyal’s slight strengthening impacts over 125,000 Pakistani expatriates in Qatar. A remittance of 1,000 QAR, worth 77,860 PKR on June 30, now fetches 77,900 PKR, an increase of 40 PKR. This gain supports families in Pakistan with costs like education and healthcare. However, expatriates earning in PKR or holding PKR-based savings may face higher living costs in Qatar, particularly for imported goods.

Currency Overview

The Qatari Riyal (QAR), introduced in 1966, is Qatar’s official currency, denoted by QR or ر.ق. Pegged to the US dollar, it is managed by the Qatar Central Bank and widely used in the Gulf’s vibrant economy.

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), symbolized by ₨, has been Pakistan’s currency since 1948. Managed by the State Bank of Pakistan, its value fluctuates based on economic and geopolitical developments.

Analysts expect the QAR to remain stable unless significant global or regional economic changes occur.