Qatari Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- July 7, 2025

Doha, July 7, 2025 — The Qatari Riyal (QAR) is trading at 77.90 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today, unchanged from July 4 but slightly below the July 2 rate of 77.94 PKR. This stability reflects Qatar’s consistent economic performance, underpinned by its robust energy sector in calm market conditions.

The QAR has shown a gradual upward trend over recent weeks. It closed June 2025 at 77.86 PKR, up from 77.70 PKR on June 27, 77.87 PKR on June 25, and 77.82 PKR on June 23. Earlier in June, it traded at 77.72 PKR on June 14 and 77.39 PKR at the month’s start, indicating steady appreciation against the PKR.

1 QAR= 77.90 PKR

Currency Valuation Process

The Qatari Riyal-Pakistani Rupee exchange rate is driven by supply and demand in the foreign exchange market, shaped by factors such as trade flows, remittances, and economic policies. The Qatari Riyal, pegged to the US dollar at 3.64 QAR per USD, benefits from Qatar’s export-driven economy. In contrast, the Pakistani Rupee, a floating currency, is subject to volatility influenced by inflation, political developments, and Pakistan’s foreign reserves.

Impact on Pakistani Expatriates

For the over 125,000 Pakistani expatriates in Qatar, the stable QAR supports remittance values. A 1,000 QAR remittance, worth 77,860 PKR on June 30, remains at 77,900 PKR today, an increase of 510 PKR compared to 77,390 PKR earlier in June. This gain aids families in Pakistan with expenses like education and healthcare. However, expatriates earning in PKR or holding PKR savings may face higher costs for goods and services in Qatar.

Currency Overview

The Qatari Riyal (QAR), introduced in 1966, is Qatar’s official currency, denoted by QR or ر.ق. Pegged to the US dollar, it is managed by the Qatar Central Bank and widely used in the Gulf’s dynamic economy.

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), symbolized by ₨, has been Pakistan’s currency since 1948. Managed by the State Bank of Pakistan, its value fluctuates based on economic and geopolitical factors.

Analysts anticipate continued stability for the Qatari Riyal unless significant global or regional economic shifts occur.