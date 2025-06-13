Qatari Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- June 13, 2025

Doha, June 13, 2025 – The Qatari Riyal (QAR) experienced a marginal decline against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR), trading at 77.28 PKR on Friday, down from 77.39 PKR on Tuesday. This follows a rise from last week’s rate of 76.85 PKR, reflecting minor fluctuations in the currency pair, according to data from regional forex markets.

Currency Valuation Process

The valuation of the Qatari Riyal against the PKR is determined by the foreign exchange market, where currencies are traded based on supply and demand dynamics. Key factors influencing this exchange rate include Qatar’s economic stability, driven by its natural gas and oil exports, and Pakistan’s economic conditions, including trade balances, inflation rates, and foreign exchange reserves. Central banks, such as the State Bank of Pakistan, may intervene to stabilize the PKR, while the Qatari Riyal is pegged to the US dollar at a fixed rate of 3.64, indirectly affecting its valuation against other currencies. Market sentiment, geopolitical events, and global economic trends also play a role in short-term fluctuations.

Impact of the Fluctuation

The slight decline of the QAR from 77.39 PKR to 77.28 PKR may have limited immediate impact but carries implications for trade and remittances between Qatar and Pakistan. A weaker QAR could make Qatari imports marginally more expensive for Pakistani buyers, while Pakistani exports to Qatar may become slightly more competitive. For the significant Pakistani expatriate community in Qatar, remittances sent home in PKR may yield marginally less value, potentially affecting household finances in Pakistan. However, the 0.5% weekly increase from 76.85 PKR suggests a relatively stable trend, unlikely to disrupt major economic activities in the short term.

About QAR and PKR

The Qatari Riyal (QAR), the official currency of Qatar, is abbreviated with the symbol QR or ر.ق and is subdivided into 100 dirhams. Pegged to the US dollar, it is managed by the Qatar Central Bank and is widely used in one of the world’s wealthiest economies, driven by energy exports. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), denoted by ₨, is the official currency of Pakistan, subdivided into 100 paisa. Managed by the State Bank of Pakistan, the PKR’s value is influenced by domestic economic policies, inflation, and foreign exchange reserves, often experiencing volatility due to Pakistan’s trade dynamics and external debt obligations.