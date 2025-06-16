Qatari Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- June 16, 2025

Karachi/Doha, June 16, 2025 – The Qatari Riyal (QAR) has seen a modest increase in value against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR), reaching 77.72 PKR as of today, up from 77.39 PKR last week. This slight appreciation of 0.43% reflects subtle shifts in market dynamics and economic factors influencing the two currencies.

Valuation Mechanism Explained

The exchange rate between QAR and PKR is determined by the foreign exchange market, where supply and demand for each currency play a critical role. The Qatari Riyal is pegged to the U.S. dollar at a fixed rate of 3.64 QAR per USD, which stabilizes its value globally. In contrast, the Pakistani Rupee operates under a managed float regime, where the State Bank of Pakistan occasionally intervenes to curb volatility. Key factors influencing the QAR-PKR rate include:

Trade Flows : Qatar’s exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Pakistan strengthen demand for QAR.

: Qatar’s exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Pakistan strengthen demand for QAR. Remittances : Pakistani expatriates in Qatar send significant remittances, increasing PKR supply in exchange for QAR.

: Pakistani expatriates in Qatar send significant remittances, increasing PKR supply in exchange for QAR. Economic Indicators : Inflation, interest rates, and foreign exchange reserves in Pakistan impact PKR’s value.

: Inflation, interest rates, and foreign exchange reserves in Pakistan impact PKR’s value. Global Oil Prices: As Qatar’s economy is oil-driven, fluctuations in oil prices can indirectly affect QAR demand.

The recent uptick in QAR’s value suggests stronger demand for the Riyal, possibly due to increased trade or stable oil prices supporting Qatar’s economy.

Impact of the Rise

The slight rise in Qatari Riyal’s value has mixed implications:

For Pakistani Importers : Businesses in Pakistan importing goods or services from Qatar, such as energy resources, face marginally higher costs, which could contribute to inflationary pressures.

: Businesses in Pakistan importing goods or services from Qatar, such as energy resources, face marginally higher costs, which could contribute to inflationary pressures. For Expatriates : Pakistani workers in Qatar benefit, as their QAR-based earnings now convert to more PKR when sent home, boosting remittance inflows.

: Pakistani workers in Qatar benefit, as their QAR-based earnings now convert to more PKR when sent home, boosting remittance inflows. For Trade Balance : Pakistan’s trade deficit with Qatar may widen slightly, given the higher cost of imports, unless offset by increased exports or remittances.

: Pakistan’s trade deficit with Qatar may widen slightly, given the higher cost of imports, unless offset by increased exports or remittances. For Investors: Currency traders may see limited arbitrage opportunities, as the change is modest, but long-term stability in QAR could attract investment in Qatar-Pakistan ventures.

Analysts note that the change is incremental and unlikely to cause significant economic disruption unless accompanied by broader market shifts.

About QAR and PKR

The Qatari Riyal (QAR) is the official currency of Qatar, introduced in 1966, replacing the Gulf Rupee. Pegged to the U.S. dollar, it is managed by the Qatar Central Bank and is widely used in one of the world’s wealthiest nations, driven by vast natural gas reserves.

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR) is the official currency of Pakistan, in circulation since 1947. Managed by the State Bank of Pakistan, it operates under a managed float system, with its value influenced by domestic economic conditions, remittances, and global trade. Despite periodic volatility, it remains a key medium for Pakistan’s growing economy.