Qatari Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- June 2, 2025

Karachi/Doha, June 2, 2025 – The Qatari Riyal (QAR) has held steady against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) at 76.85 PKR today, showing no significant fluctuations since May 23, 2025, based on open market exchange rates.

This stability illustrates the robust economic relationship between Pakistan and Qatar, driven by consistent remittance inflows and trade.

Valuation Process

The exchange rate of the Qatari Riyal is stabilized through its fixed peg to the US Dollar at approximately 3.64 QAR per USD, a practice maintained by the Qatar Central Bank since 1980. This peg ensures that the QAR remains stable, with only minor changes in value that correlate with the global performance of the US Dollar. Conversely, the Pakistani Rupee operates under a managed float system, where its value is influenced by market dynamics, including supply and demand, foreign exchange reserves, and interventions by the State Bank of Pakistan. Key factors impacting the QAR to PKR exchange rate are inflation rates in Pakistan, remittances from Gulf countries like Qatar, and overall trends in the global economy. The ongoing stability suggests a balanced interplay of these factors, with no significant disruptions in bilateral trade or remittance flows since May 23.

Economic Impacts

The steady Qatari Riyal to PKR exchange rate presents different implications for various stakeholders. For over 200,000 Pakistani expatriates living in Qatar, a stable rate signifies consistent remittance values, which provides reliable support for families back in Pakistan amidst high inflation. In April 2025, remittances from the Middle East, including Qatar, constituted 53% of Pakistan’s overall inflows, highlighting their vital role in bolstering foreign exchange reserves.

For Pakistani importers, particularly those importing energy products from Qatar, the stable exchange rate means predictable costs, facilitating trade. However, Pakistani exporters, such as those in textiles and agricultural goods, may find their competitiveness in Qatar unaffected by fluctuations in the exchange rate, as the stability does not afford them significant pricing advantages or disadvantages. This steadiness fosters confidence in cross-border trade and investment within both economies.

Currency Overview

The Qatari Riyal (QAR), established in 1973, serves as the official currency of Qatar, subdivided into 100 dirhams and issued by the Qatar Central Bank. Its connection to the US Dollar grants it stability, making it a reliable currency for transactions both domestically and regionally.

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), the official currency of Pakistan, is governed by the State Bank of Pakistan under a managed float system. Its value is relatively more volatile, influenced by local economic conditions and international market factors.

Collectively, the QAR and PKR reflect the economic interaction between Qatar’s commodity-driven economy and Pakistan’s diversified, remittance-supported economy.