Qatari Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- June 20, 2025

Karachi/Dhoha, June 20, 2025: The Qatari Riyal (QAR) is trading at a stable rate of 77.81 Pakistani Rupees (PKR) today, maintaining the same level since June 18. This comes after a gradual upward trend from 77.39 PKR the previous week and 77.72 PKR on June 14, indicating a strengthening QAR against the backdrop of relatively stable market conditions.

1 QAR= 77.81 PKR

Valuation Dynamics

The Qatari Riyal’s appreciation reflects stronger demand for the Qatari currency, driven primarily by remittance flows and trade settlements. Qatar’s robust economy, supported by its energy exports and political stability, continues to underpin the Riyal’s strength. Meanwhile, the Pakistani Rupee remains under mild pressure due to ongoing balance of payments challenges and inflationary pressures, which have limited its ability to gain ground against major foreign currencies.

Forex dealers noted that the recent movement in exchange rates has been influenced by seasonal demand for foreign exchange, particularly from expatriate communities sending money abroad and businesses settling import payments. Despite no significant volatility, the slow but steady rise in the Riyal’s value highlights the persistent imbalance between supply and demand for foreign currency in the local market.

Impact on Economy and Consumers

A stronger Qatari Riyal increases the cost of remittances and imports from Qatar, affecting sectors reliant on Qatari goods, particularly liquefied natural gas (LNG) and industrial raw materials. For overseas Pakistanis sending money home, the higher exchange rate means slightly lower purchasing power for their families in rupee terms.

However, the change remains marginal and hasn’t triggered alarm among traders or consumers. Analysts expect the Riyal to remain firm in the near term unless there is a shift in macroeconomic fundamentals in either country.

Brief Introduction to Currencies

Qatari Riyal (QAR): The official currency of the State of Qatar, subdivided into 100 dirham, 1,000 fils, or 100 piastres. It is pegged to the U.S. Dollar at a fixed rate of 1 USD = 3.64 QAR, providing stability in international transactions.

Pakistani Rupee (PKR): The official currency of Pakistan, subdivided into 100 paisa or 1,000 rupiya. Its value fluctuates based on market forces and economic performance, with the State Bank of Pakistan managing monetary policy to stabilize inflation and forex reserves.

As markets continue to monitor regional and global economic developments, the Qatari Riyal’s resilience underscores the importance of diversification and fiscal discipline in maintaining currency strength.