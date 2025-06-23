Qatari Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- June 23, 2025

Karachi/Dhoha, June 23, 2025: The Qatari Riyal (QAR) is today trading at a stable level of 77.81 Pakistani Rupees (PKR), up from the same rate since June 18. This follows a slow rise from 77.39 PKR the last week and 77.72 PKR on June 14, signaling a rising QAR against a backdrop of relatively stable market conditions.

1 QAR= 77.81 PKR

Valuation Dynamics

The appreciation of the Qatari Riyal is a reflection of better demand for the Qatari currency, which is fueled mostly by remittance inflows and trade settlements. The stable political environment and energy exports of Qatar are propelling its economy, which continues to support the strength of the Riyal. On the other hand, the Pakistani Rupee is under modest pressure from persistent balance of payments issues and inflationary forces, which have kept it from making significant gains against major foreign currencies.

Forex traders observed that the latest trend in exchange rates has been driven by seasonal foreign exchange demand, especially from expatriate groups remitting funds overseas and companies making payment for imports. Even with little volatility, the gradual but consistent appreciation of the Riyal reflects the ongoing mismatch between demand and supply of foreign currency in the domestic market.

Impact on Economy and Consumers

A stronger Qatari currency raises the cost of imports and remittances from Qatar, impacting industries dependent on Qatari products, especially liquefied natural gas (LNG) and industrial raw material. For expatriate Pakistanis remitting funds back to their country, the exchange rate increase translates into slightly less purchasing power for their families in rupee terms.

Yet, the fluctuation is still marginal and hasn’t raised an alarm for traders or consumers. Analysts forecast the Riyal to stay strong in the near future unless there is a change in macroeconomic fundamentals in either country.

Brief Introduction to Currencies

Qatari Riyal (QAR): The State of Qatar’s official currency, divided into 100 dirham, 1,000 fils, or 100 piastres. Pegged to the U.S. Dollar with a fixed ratio of 1 USD = 3.64 QAR, which ensures stability in foreign exchange transactions.

Pakistani Rupee (PKR): Pakistan’s official currency, divided into 100 paisa or 1,000 rupiya. Its exchange value varies according to market forces and economic growth, with monetary policy left in the hands of the State Bank of Pakistan to regulate inflation and forex reserves.

As the markets continue to observe regional and global economic activity, the Qatari Riyal’s resilience serves to highlight the diversification and fiscal responsibility necessary in sustaining currency strength.