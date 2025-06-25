Qatari Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- June 25, 2025

Karachi/Doha, June 25, 2025 – The Qatari Riyal (QAR) has strengthened against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR), reaching an exchange rate of 77.87 PKR as of today, up from 77.82 PKR on June 23.

This marks a steady appreciation from 77.72 PKR on June 14 and 77.39 PKR the previous week, reflecting a gradual upward trend for the QAR in relatively calm market conditions.

Introduction to QAR and PKR

The Qatari Riyal, the official currency of Qatar, is pegged to the US dollar at a fixed rate of 3.64 QAR per USD, providing stability backed by Qatar’s robust economy, driven by natural gas and oil exports. The Pakistani Rupee, Pakistan’s official currency, operates under a managed float regime, influenced by the State Bank of Pakistan’s interventions, foreign exchange reserves, and macroeconomic factors like inflation and trade balances.

1 QAR= 77.87 PKR

Valuation Dynamics

The Qatari Riyal’s rise against the PKR is primarily tied to the relative strength of Qatar’s economy and its currency’s dollar peg, which insulates it from volatility. Meanwhile, the PKR has faced pressures from domestic inflation and a trade deficit, though recent stabilization efforts, including IMF support, have curbed sharper declines. The QAR’s gradual climb reflects increased demand for Qatari assets and remittances from Pakistani workers in Qatar, alongside stable oil prices bolstering Qatar’s economic outlook.

Impact

For Pakistan, a stronger QAR raises the cost of imports from Qatar, particularly energy resources, potentially straining trade balances. However, it benefits Pakistani expatriates in Qatar, as their remittances in QAR yield more PKR when converted, boosting household incomes in Pakistan. For Qatari investors, the appreciating QAR enhances purchasing power in Pakistani markets, potentially spurring investment in real estate or infrastructure.

The steady rise of the Qatari Riyal signals confidence in Qatar’s economic stability, while Pakistan’s central bank may monitor the PKR’s trajectory to ensure competitiveness. Market analysts expect the QAR-PKR rate to remain stable in the near term, barring major global economic shifts.

DOLLAR RATE TODAY IN PAKISTAN- LIVE