Karachi/Doha, June 4, 2025 – Pakistani Rupee (PKR) has remained unchanged against Qatari Riyal (QAR) at 76.85 PKR today, with no significant fluctuations since May 23, 2025, as per open market exchange rates.

This stability reflects the strong economic relationship between Qatar and Pakistan, fueled by regular remittance inflows and trade.

Evaluation Methodology

The exchange rate of the Qatari Riyal is kept stable by its fixed exchange rate parity with the US Dollar, at around 3.64 QAR per USD, a policy that has been followed by the Qatar Central Bank since 1980. The fixed peg ensures the stability of the QAR with only minor fluctuations in accordance with the international movement of the US Dollar. The Pakistani Rupee is in a managed float regime, where its value is decided by market forces, such as demand and supply, foreign exchange reserves, and interventions by the State Bank of Pakistan. Major drivers for the exchange rate between the QAR and PKR are Pakistan’s inflation rates, Gulf remittances from countries such as Qatar, and general patterns in the world economy. The stability which has prevailed so far is an indication of coordinated interaction between these factors, without any material disruptions being observed in the bilateral trade or remittance transactions since May 23.

Economic Impacts

The Qatari Riyal’s fixed exchange rate against the Pakistani Rupee has unique implications for various stakeholders. For over 200,000 Pakistani expatriates in Qatar, a fixed exchange rate translates into unchanged values for remittances, which provide certain support to the families left behind in Pakistan during inflationary times. In April 2025, Middle Eastern remittances, including those from Qatar, represented 53% of the nation’s total financial inflows, which highlights their pivotal role in foreign exchange reserve accumulation.

For Pakistani importers, especially the importers of energy commodities from Qatar, a stable exchange rate ensures equal charges, which facilitates trade. Pakistani exporters, for example, in textiles and agriculture produce, might not see their competitiveness in Qatar influenced by exchange rate fluctuations since the stability does not grant them considerable price losses or gains. The stability generates confidence in cross-border investment and trade in both economies.

Currency Overview

The Qatari Riyal (QAR) introduced in 1973 is the official currency of Qatar, divided into 100 dirhams and printed by the Qatar Central Bank. Its peg to the US Dollar provides some stability and makes it a stable currency for both domestic and regional use.

The State Bank of Pakistan manages the Pakistani Rupee (PKR), the official currency of Pakistan, under a managed float regime. Its exchange rate is relatively unstable, based on domestic economic conditions as well as international market forces.

The QAR and PKR together represent the economic connection between Qatar’s diversified commodity-based economy and Pakistan’s diversified remittance-based economy.