web analytics
29.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Ramadan Calendar 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Qatari Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- March 25, 2025

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

The Qatari Riyal (QAR) to Pakistani Rupee (PKR) exchange rate has seen a little rise with the rate going up to 77.01 PKR per QAR, a crucial development for Pakistani expatriates in Qatar. This rate significantly impacts remittances, which are vital for supporting families and contributing to Pakistan’s economy.

1 Qatari Riyal= 77.01 Pakistani Rupee

The exchange rate system is determined by the foreign exchange market, where supply and demand dictate currency values. Various factors, including economic stability and geopolitical developments, influence currency fluctuations. The QAR is pegged to the US Dollar (USD) at 3.64 QAR per USD, making its value relatively stable. However, its exchange rate with the PKR depends on the PKR’s performance against the USD.

When the PKR weakens against the USD, the QAR to PKR rate increases, allowing Pakistani expats in Qatar to send more Rupees home. This benefits their families in Pakistan but also reflects broader economic challenges.

For over 200,000 Pakistani expats in Qatar, the current exchange rate brings relief. However, it also underscores the need for economic reforms in Pakistan to ensure sustainable growth and stability.

Pakistan relies heavily on remittances, which are a critical source of foreign exchange. The current Qatari Riyal to PKR rate highlights the importance of the Pakistani expat community in Qatar. As the exchange rate fluctuates, experts advise expats to stay informed and use formal channels for remittances.

CURRENCY RATES TODAY IN PAKISTAN

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

Pakistan's young cricket team should get more chances after New Zealand tour?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.