Qatari Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- March 26, 2025

DOHA/KARACHI: The Qatari Riyal (QAR) to Pakistani Rupee (PKR) exchange rate has maintained its stability, trading at 76.98 PKR today. This steady valuation is a result of the foreign exchange market’s dynamics, where the supply and demand of currencies influence their prices.

1 Qatari Riyal= 76.98 Pakistani Rupee

The QAR-PKR exchange rate is determined by various factors, including interest rates, inflation, and economic indicators of both countries. The Qatar Central Bank (QCB) and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) also play a crucial role in stabilizing their respective currencies through monetary policies. Qatar’s robust economy, fueled by its substantial oil and gas reserves, contributes to the stability of the QAR.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s economy, with its diverse industries and growing trade relationships, influences the value of the PKR. The stable QAR-PKR exchange rate is beneficial for trade and investment between the two countries. It provides a favorable environment for Qatari investors looking to tap into Pakistan’s growing market and for Pakistani businesses seeking to expand their exports to Qatar. About the Currencies: