Qatari Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- March 27, 2025

DOHA/KARACHI: The exchange rate of the Qatari Riyal (QAR) against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) has remained stable, with a current trading value of 76.98 PKR.

This consistent valuation stems from the interplay of supply and demand in the foreign exchange market, which affects currency prices.

1 Qatari Riyal= 76.98 Pakistani Rupee

The exchange rate between QAR and PKR is influenced by multiple factors such as interest rates, inflation, and the economic indicators of both nations. The Qatar Central Bank (QCB) and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) are integral to maintaining the stability of their respective currencies through implementing monetary policies. Qatar’s strong economy, bolstered by its extensive oil and gas reserves, enhances the stability of the QAR.

On the other hand, Pakistan’s economy, characterized by its varied industries and expanding trade relationships, affects the value of the PKR. The maintenance of a stable QAR-PKR exchange rate is advantageous for trade and investment between the two nations. It creates a conducive environment for Qatari investors aiming to engage with Pakistan’s burgeoning market, as well as for Pakistani businesses looking to boost their exports to Qatar.

About the Currencies:

The Qatari Riyal (QAR) serves as the official currency of Qatar, issued by the Qatar Central Bank. It is pegged to the US Dollar and subdivided into 100 dirhams.

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR) is the official currency of Pakistan, issued by the State Bank of Pakistan. It is composed of 100 smaller units known as paisa.