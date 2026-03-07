Qatari Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today – March 7, 2026

Karachi/Doha, March 7, 2026 — The Qatari Riyal (QAR) is trading at 76.74 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today at 4:03 PM PKT, edging down from 76.73 PKR on February 28 and 76.76 PKR on February 21.

The rate remains in the lower range seen throughout early 2026, even as Qatar’s energy sector continues to provide underlying stability amid calm forex conditions. Recent geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, particularly the escalation involving Iran, have added new uncertainty to regional currencies and energy markets.

The QAR-PKR exchange rate has shown limited volatility in recent weeks but stays below earlier levels. Recent figures include 76.73 PKR (Feb 28), 76.76 PKR (Feb 21), 76.79 PKR (Feb 14), 76.73 PKR (Jan 31), 76.88 PKR (Jan 17), 76.79 PKR (Jan 10), 76.92 PKR (Jan 3), and 76.85 PKR (Dec 27). Earlier in the period the pair reached higher values: 77.93 PKR (Sep 5), 77.88 PKR (Aug 12), and the 2025 peak of 78.26 PKR on July 19. June 2025 closed at 77.86 PKR after opening near 77.39 PKR. Pakistan’s ongoing economic measures and external support have helped the PKR maintain relative resilience during this timeframe.

The QAR-PKR rate is shaped by forex market supply and demand, influenced by trade flows, remittance volumes, and broader economic policies. The Qatari Riyal, pegged at 3.64 QAR per USD, draws steady support from Qatar’s dominant role in global liquefied natural gas exports. The Pakistani Rupee, floating freely, responds more directly to domestic inflation, political events, and foreign reserve dynamics — factors that have generally favored the PKR over recent months.

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East, involving U.S., Israeli, and Iranian forces since late February 2026, has driven sharp increases in oil prices due to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz and regional energy infrastructure. Brent crude has surged significantly amid shipping delays and supply concerns, raising global inflation risks and pressuring energy-importing economies. For Qatar, as a major LNG exporter, higher energy prices could provide some economic buffer, though prolonged disruptions threaten Gulf-wide trade and shipping. For Pakistan, an energy importer, elevated oil costs exacerbate import bills and inflationary pressures, indirectly supporting the PKR’s relative strength against the QAR in the short term through risk-off sentiment and USD flows.

For over 125,000 Pakistani expatriates in Qatar, the current lower rate continues to reduce remittance value compared with mid-2025 highs. A 1,000 QAR transfer today is worth 76,740 PKR — similar to late January/early February levels but 650 PKR below the June 2025 starting point of 77,390 PKR. This sustained gap adds strain on families in Pakistan covering education, healthcare, housing, and daily expenses. Individuals earning in PKR may find imported goods in Qatar marginally more affordable.

The Qatari Riyal (QAR), introduced in 1966 as QR or ر.ق, is dollar-pegged and managed by the Qatar Central Bank, anchoring the Gulf economy. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), denoted ₨ since 1948, is overseen by the State Bank of Pakistan and adjusts to shifting economic and geopolitical forces.