Qatari Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- May 12, 2025

KARACHI/DOHA – May 12, 2025: The Qatari Riyal (QAR) remains stable, maintaining an exchange rate of 77.23 Pakistani Rupees (PKR), thanks to Qatar’s strong economy, which is supported by significant hydrocarbon earnings and a steadfast peg to the US dollar.

This creates an ideal environment for expanding trade and investment opportunities between Pakistan and Qatar, increasing their economic interconnection.

Currently, one Qatari Riyal is equivalent to 77.23 Pakistani Rupees, a beneficial exchange rate for both nations. The stable rate empowers Pakistani exporters, particularly in the textile and agricultural sectors, to offer competitive prices in Qatar’s lucrative market, potentially boosting their export income.

Moreover, this stability encourages Qatari companies and investors to explore opportunities in Pakistan’s developing market, fostering collaboration, joint ventures, and infrastructure projects that yield mutual economic benefits.

For Pakistan, the dependable QAR-PKR exchange rate underpins the strong remittance flows from its substantial expatriate community in Qatar. In December 2024, remittances from the Middle East accounted for 55% of Pakistan’s total inflows, underscoring the vital role of a stable Qatari Riyal in sustaining this economic support. These remittances bolster Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, helping to maintain the balance of payments and enhancing economic stability.

However, challenges loom on the horizon. Any potential devaluation of the Pakistani Rupee could drive up the cost of importing Qatari energy resources, which are vital for meeting Pakistan’s energy needs. Such a development may strain Pakistan’s trade balance, resulting in higher import costs and impacting economic stability. As both countries navigate their evolving economic landscapes, the QAR-PKR exchange rate will remain an essential indicator of their trade and financial health.

In the future, the interplay between Qatar’s resource-driven economic strength and Pakistan’s dynamic market growth will be increasingly important in shaping their bilateral economic ties. The stability of the QAR-PKR exchange rate will play a pivotal role in influencing trade patterns, investment decisions, and the overall economic trajectory of both countries, fostering closer cooperation in a connected global economy.