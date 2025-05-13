Qatari Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- May 13, 2025

KARACHI/DOHA – May 13, 2025: The Qatari Riyal (QAR) is steady, with an exchange rate of 77.23 Pakistani Rupees (PKR), owing to Qatar’s robust economy based on high hydrocarbon revenues and a firm peg to the US dollar.

This provides a favorable setting for boosting trade and investment prospects between Qatar and Pakistan, enhancing their economic linkage.

One Qatari Riyal is currently equal to 77.23 Pakistani Rupees, a favorable exchange rate for both countries. The stable rate gives Pakistani exporters, especially those in the textile and agricultural industries, the power to provide competitive prices in Qatar’s profitable market, potentially increasing their export earnings.

In addition, the stability invites Qatari businesses and investors to venture into Pakistan’s emerging market, promoting cooperation, joint ventures, and infrastructure projects that bring mutual economic gains.

For Pakistan, the stable QAR-PKR exchange rate provides the base for the significant remittance flows from its large expatriate population in Qatar. Remittances from the Middle East, which made up 55% of Pakistan’s overall inflows in December 2024, highlight the essential function of a stable Qatari Riyal to continue supporting this economic largesse. Such remittances support Pakistan’s foreign exchange buffers, ensuring balance of payments is sustained and further supporting economic stability.

Challenges are also on the horizon, though. Any devaluation of the Pakistani Rupee would make it more expensive to import Qatari energy resources, which are essential for satisfying Pakistan’s energy requirements. This would put a strain on Pakistan’s trade balance, with import costs increasing and affecting economic stability. Through its changing economic landscape, both nations will see the QAR-PKR exchange rate continue as a key indicator of their financial and trade health.

In the years to come, the interaction between Qatar’s resource-based economic prowess and Pakistan’s vibrant market expansion will become more critical in determining their bilateral economic relationship. The stability of the QAR-PKR exchange rate will be a key factor in determining trade flows, investment patterns, and the general economic direction of both nations, promoting closer collaboration in an integrated global economy.