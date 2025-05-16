Qatari Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- May 16, 2025

KARACHI/DOHA – May 16, 2025: The Qatari Riyal (QAR) is stable, with an existing exchange rate of 77.21 Pakistani Rupees (PKR), thanks to Qatar’s robust economy that is underpinned by hefty hydrocarbon revenues and a sound peg to the US dollar.

The situation promotes a friendly environment for reinforcing trade and investment ties between Qatar and Pakistan, thus improving their economic relationships.

Currently, one Qatari Riyal is worth 77.21 Pakistani Rupees, which works to the advantage of both countries. The uniform rate enables Pakistani exporters, especially those in textiles and agriculture, to provide competitive prices in Qatar’s profitable market that could increase their export revenues.

In addition, the stability motivates Qatari companies and investors to consider prospects in Pakistan’s emerging market, promoting cooperation, joint ventures, and infrastructure projects that provide mutual economic gain.

For Pakistan, the stable QAR-PKR exchange rate provides the foundation for high remittance inflows from its large expatriate population in Qatar. Middle Eastern remittances accounted for 55% of Pakistan’s total inflows as of December 2024, highlighting the crucial role of a stable Qatari Riyal in upholding this economic inflow. Remittances provide support to Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, ensuring that a balance payments situation is maintained and further economic stability is enhanced.

However, there are risks that can come into play. Devaluation of the Pakistani Rupee might increase the prices of importing vital Qatari energy resources needed for the fulfillment of Pakistan’s energy needs. Such a scenario would impact Pakistan’s trade balance negatively by raising the cost of imports and affecting the country’s economic stability. As the two nations navigate through their changing economic fortunes, the QAR-PKR exchange rate will continue to be an important indicator of their financial and trade well-being.

In the coming years, the interaction between Qatar’s resource-based economic prowess and Pakistan’s dynamic market expansion will be more and more crucial in determining their economic relationship. The stability of the Qatari Riyal-Pakistani Rupee exchange rate will be a key factor in shaping trade patterns, investment flows, and overall economic direction of both nations, ensuring enhanced cooperation in a highly interconnected global economy.