Qatari Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- May 2, 2025

KARACHI/DOHA – May 2, 2025: The Qatari Riyal (QAR) stands firm at 77.15 Pakistani Rupee, backed by Qatar’s strong economy driven by hydrocarbon wealth and its US dollar peg, promoting a favorable trade and investment environment between the two nations.

This steady rate carries significant effects for both countries. Pakistani exporters, particularly in textiles and agriculture, gain from consistent pricing, enhancing their competitiveness in Qatar’s market and potentially increasing export revenues. Meanwhile, this stability draws investors and firms keen to explore Pakistan’s growing market, paving the way for partnerships and infrastructure initiatives.

For Pakistan, the stable Qatari Riyal-Pakistani Rupee rate ensures reliable remittance flows from its large expatriate community in Qatar. With 55% of Pakistan’s remittances from the Middle East in December 2024, the strong QAR value protects this vital economic pillar, strengthening foreign exchange reserves and aiding the balance of payments.

Yet, possible depreciation of the Pakistani Rupee could elevate the cost of importing Qatari energy, adversely affecting Pakistan’s trade balance. As both nations’ economies develop, the QAR-PKR rate will continue to reflect their trade resilience.

The dynamic between Qatar’s resource-backed stability and Pakistan’s market expansion potential will increasingly define their economic ties moving forward.