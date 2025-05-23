Qatari Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- May 23, 2025

Karachi/Doha May 23, 2025 – The Qatari Riyal (QAR) has slightly weakened against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR), trading at 76.85 PKR today, down from 77.21 PKR on May 19, 2025, marking a decline of approximately 0.47%.

This shift in the exchange rate underscores the intricate interplay of economic factors influencing currency markets and carries implications for trade, remittances, and economic ties between Qatar and Pakistan.

Valuation Process Explained

The exchange rate between the Qatari Riyal and Pakistani Rupee is determined in the foreign exchange market, where currencies are traded based on supply and demand dynamics. The Qatari Riyal is pegged to the US Dollar at a fixed rate of approximately 3.64 QAR per USD, a policy enforced by the Qatar Central Bank since 1980, ensuring relative stability. In contrast, the Pakistani Rupee operates under a managed float, with its value influenced by market forces and occasional interventions by the State Bank of Pakistan. Key factors shaping the QAR to PKR rate include Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, remittance inflows from the Gulf, domestic inflation, and global economic trends. The recent dip suggests a strengthening of the PKR, possibly due to improved remittance flows or stabilizing economic indicators in Pakistan.

Impact on Trade and Remittances

The decline in the QAR to PKR exchange rate has mixed implications. For the over 200,000 Pakistani expatriates in Qatar, this means remittances sent home yield slightly fewer rupees, potentially reducing purchasing power for families in Pakistan amid rising inflation. In 2024, remittances from the Middle East, including Qatar, accounted for 55% of Pakistan’s total inflows, making such fluctuations significant. Conversely, a stronger PKR benefits Pakistani importers dealing with Qatar, particularly for energy-related products, by lowering costs in rupee terms. For businesses engaged in bilateral trade, such as Pakistan’s textile and agricultural exports to Qatar, the lower exchange rate may slightly reduce competitiveness unless offset by other factors.

Currency Background

The Qatari Riyal, introduced in 1973, is Qatar’s official currency, subdivided into 100 dirhams and managed by the Qatar Central Bank. Its peg to the US Dollar reflects Qatar’s wealth from hydrocarbon exports, ensuring stability for international trade. The Pakistani Rupee, in circulation since Pakistan’s independence in 1947, is subdivided into 100 paisa and overseen by the State Bank of Pakistan. Its value is more volatile, shaped by domestic economic challenges and global market dynamics, yet it remains critical for Pakistan’s remittance-driven economy.