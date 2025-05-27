Qatari Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- May 27, 2025

Karachi/Doha, May 27, 2025 – The Qatari Riyal (QAR) has maintained its value against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) at 76.85 PKR as of today, showing no significant change since May 23, 2025, according to open market exchange rates.

This stability underscores the robust economic relationship between Qatar and Pakistan, driven by strong remittance flows and trade ties.

Valuation Process

The Qatari Riyal’s exchange rate is anchored by its fixed peg to the US Dollar at approximately 3.64 QAR per USD, a policy enforced by the Qatar Central Bank since 1980. This peg ensures the QAR’s stability, as fluctuations in its value are minimal and tied to the US Dollar’s global performance. In contrast, the Pakistani Rupee operates under a managed float regime, where its value is influenced by market forces, including supply and demand, foreign exchange reserves, and interventions by the State Bank of Pakistan. Key factors affecting the QAR to PKR rate include Pakistan’s inflation rates, remittance inflows from Gulf countries like Qatar, and global economic trends. The current stability suggests a balanced interplay of these factors, with no significant disruptions in bilateral trade or remittance patterns since May 23.

Economic Impacts

The steady Qatari Riyal to PKR exchange rate has mixed implications for stakeholders. For the over 200,000 Pakistani expatriates in Qatar, a stable rate means consistent remittance values, providing predictable support for families in Pakistan amidst the country’s high inflation. In April 2025, remittances from the Middle East, including Qatar, accounted for 53% of Pakistan’s total inflows, highlighting their critical role in bolstering foreign exchange reserves.

For Pakistani importers, particularly those dealing in energy-related products from Qatar, the stable exchange rate ensures predictable costs, facilitating smoother trade. However, Pakistani exporters, such as those in the textile and agricultural sectors, may find their competitiveness in Qatar unaffected by exchange rate fluctuations, as the stable rate offers no significant pricing advantage or disadvantage. The stability fosters confidence in cross-border trade and investment, benefiting both economies.

Currency Overview

The Qatari Riyal (QAR), introduced in 1973, is the official currency of Qatar, subdivided into 100 dirhams and issued by the Qatar Central Bank. Its peg to the US Dollar ensures its stability, making it a reliable currency for domestic and regional transactions. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), the official currency of Pakistan, is managed by the State Bank of Pakistan under a managed float system. Its value is more volatile, influenced by domestic economic conditions and global market dynamics. Together, the QAR and PKR reflect the economic interplay between Qatar’s resource-driven economy and Pakistan’s diverse, remittance-supported market.