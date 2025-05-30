Qatari Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- May 30, 2025

Karachi/Doha, May 30, 2025 – The Qatari Riyal (QAR) has remained steady against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) at 76.85 PKR today, with no considerable movement since May 23, 2025, based on open market exchange rates.

The stability reflects the strong economic rapport between Pakistan and Qatar, fueled by sustained remittance inflows and commerce.

Valuation Process

The exchange rate of the Qatari Riyal is stabilized by its fixed peg with the US Dollar at about 3.64 QAR per USD, a practice upheld by the Qatar Central Bank since 1980. This peg stabilizes the QAR, as it is subject to negligible changes in value that are directly related to the US Dollar’s global performance. On the other hand, the Pakistani Rupee is under a managed float regime, and its value is determined by market forces, such as supply and demand, foreign exchange reserves, and State Bank of Pakistan interventions. Major determinants of the QAR to PKR exchange rate are inflation rates in Pakistan, remittances received by Gulf nations like Qatar, and the global economy’s overall trend. The prevailing stability indicates balanced interaction of these elements with no crucial interruptions in bilateral trade or remittance flows since May 23.

Economic Impacts

The consistent Qatari Riyal to PKR rate has varying implications for stakeholders. For more than 200,000 Pakistani expats in Qatar, a stable rate implies constant remittance values, which translate to regular support for relatives back in Pakistan against the backdrop of a high inflation country. In April 2025, Middle Eastern remittances, including from Qatar, represented 53% of Pakistan’s total inflows, underlining their essential role in supporting foreign exchange reserves.

For Pakistani importers, especially importers of energy products from Qatar, the stable exchange rate provides them with stable costs, making it easier to trade. Pakistani exporters, though, like those exporting textiles and agricultural products, might have their competitiveness in Qatar unaffected by exchange rate variations since the stable rate does not provide them with a meaningful pricing benefit or loss. The stability creates confidence in cross-border trade and investment across both economies.

Currency Overview

The Qatari Riyal (QAR), created in 1973, is the official currency of Qatar, divided into 100 dirhams and printed by the Qatar Central Bank. Its linkage to the US Dollar provides it with stability, enabling it to be a trustworthy currency for transactions within the country as well as at the regional level.

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), being the official currency of Pakistan, is regulated by the State Bank of Pakistan on a managed float basis. Its value is also more unstable, determined by domestic economic factors and international market forces.

Together, the QAR and PKR show the economic interaction between Qatar’s commodity-based economy and Pakistan’s diversified remittance-backed economy.