KARACHI/DOHA – May 6, 2025: The Qatari Riyal (QAR) is flat at 77.22 Pakistani Rupee supported by Qatar’s robust economy on the back of hydrocarbon wealth and its dollar peg, triggering favorable trade and investment environment among the two nations.

This stable rate has significant significance for the two countries. Stable pricing helps Pakistani textile and agriculture exporters become competitive in Qatar’s market and possibly increase export revenue. Meanwhile, stability invites investors and firms to take advantage of Pakistan’s growing market, allowing for access to partnerships and infrastructural projects.

For Pakistan, a stable exchange rate of Qatari Riyal to Pakistani Rupee ensures credible remittance inflows from its large expatriate community in Qatar. Since 55% of Pakistan’s Middle East remittances were received in December 2024, the stable value of the QAR maintains this vital economic pillar sound, strengthening foreign exchange reserves and financing the balance of payments.

But potential depreciation of the Pakistani Rupee could increase the cost of Qatari energy imports to Pakistan, hurting the balance of trade of Pakistan. With their economies transforming, the exchange rate of QAR-PKR will continue to reflect their stability in trade.

The dynamics between Qatar’s stability driven by resources and the market expansion potential of Pakistan will become increasingly widespread in determining their economic dynamics in the future.