Qatari Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- May 7, 2025

KARACHI/DOHA – May 7, 2025: The Qatari Riyal (QAR) remains steady at an exchange rate of 77.22 Pakistani Rupees (PKR), bolstered by Qatar’s resilient economy, which is underpinned by its substantial hydrocarbon revenues and a steadfast peg to the U.S. dollar.

This stability fosters a conducive environment for enhanced trade and investment opportunities between Qatar and Pakistan, strengthening their economic ties.

Currently, one Qatari Riyal equates to 77.22 Pakistani Rupees, a rate that holds considerable importance for both nations. The consistent exchange rate empowers Pakistani exporters, particularly in the textile and agricultural sectors, to maintain competitive pricing in Qatar’s lucrative market, potentially boosting export earnings. Simultaneously, this stability encourages Qatari investors and businesses to explore Pakistan’s burgeoning market, facilitating collaborations, joint ventures, and infrastructure development projects that promise mutual economic benefits.

For Pakistan, the steady QAR-PKR exchange rate is a cornerstone for sustaining robust remittance inflows from its significant expatriate workforce in Qatar. In December 2024, remittances from the Middle East accounted for 55% of Pakistan’s total inflows, underscoring the critical role of a stable Qatari Riyal in preserving this economic lifeline. These remittances bolster Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, supporting the balance of payments and enhancing economic stability.

However, challenges loom on the horizon. A potential depreciation of the Pakistani Rupee could elevate the cost of importing Qatari energy resources, which are vital for Pakistan’s energy needs. Such a shift could strain Pakistan’s trade balance, increasing the cost of imports and impacting economic equilibrium. As both nations navigate their evolving economic landscapes, the QAR-PKR exchange rate will remain a pivotal indicator of their trade and financial stability.

Looking ahead, the interplay between Qatar’s resource-driven economic strength and Pakistan’s dynamic market growth potential will play an increasingly vital role in shaping their bilateral economic relationship. The stability of the QAR-PKR exchange rate will continue to influence trade flows, investment decisions, and the broader economic trajectories of both countries, fostering deeper cooperation in an interconnected global economy.