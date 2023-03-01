Police register case against 60 students in QAU clash

ISLAMABAD: Police on Wednesday booked nearly 60 students following a clash between two groups at Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

The FIR has been registered under sections of vandalism, harassment and others on the administration of the QAU. The Islamabad police on a Tuesday night arrested several students named in the FIR.

Meanwhile, Quaid-i-Azam University is shut down indefinitely following a clash between two students group.

Several students were reportedly injured in the clash.

The university Registrar Raja Qaiser Ahmed issued a notification in this regard on Monday.

All hostel residents, boys and girls were directed to vacate the hostels immediately.

