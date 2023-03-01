Wednesday, March 1, 2023
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

Police register case against 60 students in QAU clash

test

ISLAMABAD: Police on Wednesday booked nearly 60 students following a clash between two groups at Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

The FIR has been registered under sections of vandalism, harassment and others on the administration of the QAU. The Islamabad police on a Tuesday night arrested several students named in the FIR.

Meanwhile, Quaid-i-Azam University is shut down indefinitely following a clash between two students group.

Read more: Classes resume at QAU amid students’ protest

Several students were reportedly injured in the clash.

The university Registrar Raja Qaiser Ahmed issued a notification in this regard on Monday.

All hostel residents, boys and girls were directed to vacate the hostels immediately.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2023 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.