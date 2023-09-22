QAU syndicate unanimously decides to revive the students’ union

ISLAMABAD: The Quaid-e-Azam University syndicate members unanimously decided to revive the students’ union, which will be the elected body of all students of QAU.

The Quaid-e-Azam University convened its Syndicate meeting yesterday, bringing together all members, including the distinguished presence of Chief Justice of Pakistan, Qazi Faez Isa.

The meeting, chaired by University’s Vice Chancellor, Dr. Niaz Akhtar, said a press release on Friday.

During the meeting, Vice Chancellor Dr. Niaz Akhtar presented a detailed overview of the university’s key achievements and ongoing challenges.

Among the challenges discussed were pending issues related to land grabbing, which have been a source of concern for the university.

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa showed deep concern for the longstanding land issues plaguing Quaid-i-Azam University.

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, he has instructed to prioritize and expedite the resolution of these land-related challenges.

The agenda also encompassed deliberations on the recommendations put forth by the Selection Board.

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, emphasized the paramount importance of strict adherence to Rules and Regulations to maintain the integrity of the institution.

The Syndicate members discussed the issue of engaging students for positive and healthy activities. Waseem Ajmal Chaudhary, Secretary Federal Education, expressed his opinion in favor of students’ union, but he lamented that it was banned in 1984.

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa said that the said Martial Law Order was repealed by an Act of Parliament in 1989.

He further said that there was a 1993 judgment of the Supreme Court which only disapproved students’ indulgence in politics but at the same time allowed and appreciated the existence of an elected body of students for addressing their issues and arranging their co-curricular activities. Senate of Pakistan also passed a unanimous Resolution 335 in 2017 on this subject.

The Registrar read the text of the said Resolution. The Vice Chancellor and other members also supported the said Resolution.

The house, then, unanimously decided to revive the Students’ Union, which will be the elected body of all students of QAU.

For making a detailed proposal about modalities of elections and other relevant issues, a Committee was constituted comprising the Registrar and the Director School of Law.

The said Committee will study the earlier practice and rules as well as the contemporary best practices in the world, such as the Oxford Union, and will submit its report to the Syndicate in two weeks.

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa placed a strong emphasis on environmental sustainability during the Syndicate meeting. He stressed the immediate need to implement measures that protect the environment, including effective waste management and sustainable water consumption practices.

Furthermore, the Syndicate members were resolute in their commitment to maintaining a safe and drug-free campus environment.

They discussed measures to eliminate the presence of drugs and arms on the campus, highlighting their dedication to ensuring the safety and well-being of all members of the university community.

In a significant development, Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa took the opportunity to visit the Quaid-e-Azam University campus during his presence at the meeting.

He instructed the relevant authorities to take necessary steps in coordination with the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to address pertinent campus-related concerns, reaffirming his commitment to the welfare and progress of the university.