Key govt ally ‘want’ Qazi Faez Isa as new chief election commissioner

ISLAMABAD: The government and opposition have initiated consultations regarding the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and ECP members, ARY News reported on Friday, quoting well-placed sources.

The development follows as the term of Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan Sikandar Sultan Raja and two members of the ECP ended on January 26.

According to sources, a key government ally is in favor of former Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa for the CEC position. Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is deliberating over the names of former judges Nasir-ul-Mulk and Tassaduq Jillani.

PML-N plans to finalize a name before holding consultations with President Asif Ali Zardari and other coalition partners.

On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) also discussed potential candidates, including some former bureaucrats and judges, during a meeting with its founding leadership. Sources indicate that Orya Maqbool Jan was among the names considered by PTI.

However, PTI leadership clarified that no final decision has been made yet regarding retired Supreme Court judges. Both the government and opposition are expected to submit three names each for the Chief Election Commissioner position.

Government sources stated that Sikandar Sultan Raja is continuing to serve as Chief Election Commissioner until a new appointment is made, as per the Constitution and the 26th Amendment.

In the process, the Prime Minister and the Opposition Leader are required to agree on three names, which will then be sent to a parliamentary committee for final selection.

If no consensus is reached, both will send three names each to the committee for consideration.

The parliamentary committee will ultimately decide on the appointment of the new Chief Election Commissioner.