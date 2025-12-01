QEAT Final: Usman, Fazal lift Karachi against Sialkot

Abdullah Fazal and Usman Khan’s gutsy knocks propelled Karachi Blues to a strong start against the defending champions Sialkot on the opening day of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QEAT) 2025-26 final here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Monday.

Put into bat first, Karachi Blues demonstrated a strong batting display and racked up 288-6 at the end of the day’s play.

Fazal remained the top-scorer with 88 off 149, whereas Usman remained unbeaten with 80 off 107 balls, featuring 10 fours and a six.

The leading run-scorer of the tournament, Saad Baig, started positively and added 80 runs for the opening wicket with Abdullah Fazal.

The stand culminated with Saad’s wicket, trapped lbw off Hasan Ali’s bowling. The southpaw made 39 from 59 with the aid of eight boundaries.

Follow us on our Official WhatsApp channel

After a strong start, Siakot bowlers made a comeback and triggered a mini-collapse, slumping Karachi from 80-1 to 125-4.

Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood was caught on the crease after managing to score 13, while Mohammad Hasnain sent back Haroon Arshad (15) and skipper Saud Shakeel for nought to put his side into a dominant position.

However, wicket-keeper batter Usman Khan and Abdullah Fazal arrested the slide with a 98-run partnership, bringing the total to 223.

Siakot skipper Usama Mir broke the threatening stand in the 54th over of the innings as Fazal was caught by Mohammad Huraira.

Usman, meanwhile, held one end and stitched another brief stand with Rameez Aziz. With this stand, the scorecard read 267; however, Sialkot removed the latter in the dying hours of the day, which made the opening day evenly shared.

For Sialkot, Hasan Ali and Mohammad Hasnain chipped in with the ball, scalping two wickets each. Usama Mir and Mohammad Ali also took one wicker apiece.