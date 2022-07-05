QESCO fined Rs10 million for not complying with safety measures

The National Electricity and Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs10 million on QESCO for not complying with safety measures. At least 15 people died due to electric shocks from July 2019 to June 2021, the NEPRA report said.

According to details, the Quetta Electricity Supply Company (QESCO) has been fined Rs10 million for not complying with the safety protocols causing the death of 15 people in the last 2 years. QESCO was found responsible for four deaths in the time from July 2019 to June 2021, the NEPRA report said.

The two-member investigative committee submitted its report regarding the deaths to NEPRA which declared QESCO responsible for four deaths. KESCO has been ordered to pay Rs3.5 million and employment to families of deceased citizens.

The NEPRA report claims QESCO failed in fulfilling its responsibility to comply with all safety and precautionary measures, important to ensure the safety of citizens.

According to the NEPRA act, the authority has issued a show-cause notice to QESCO, providing them with an opportunity to refute the claims. The NEPRA has imposed a fine of Rs10 million and paid an amount of Rs3.5 million to the deceased’s families.

