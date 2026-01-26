QR codes made mandatory for retailers across Pakistan

Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kiani has said that the government has made QR codes mandatory for retail outlets in Islamabad as well as across all provinces, as part of efforts to promote a cashless economy.

Speaking on Saturday, the minister said executive orders now require every retail outlet to offer at least one digital payment option. “The government is actively promoting a cashless economy, and QR codes have been made mandatory in Islamabad and provincial regions,” he said.

Mr Kiani was addressing a policy discussion organised by the Institute for Public Opinion Research (IPOR), where findings from its nationwide study titled Track and Trace Compliance in the Tobacco Industry – Volume II were presented.

He said retailers and merchants across the country have been instructed to adopt digital payment methods, adding that federal and provincial authorities are working on legislation to support the initiative. The move, he said, is aimed at formalising the economy and strengthening the government’s “Cashless Pakistan” programme.

The IPOR study highlighted significant regulatory gaps in compliance with the Federal Board of Revenue’s Track and Trace System (TTS) in the tobacco sector.

Commenting on the findings, the minister reiterated the government’s commitment to enforcing the TTS, saying authorities would intensify action against illegal cigarette brands and strengthen oversight of the tobacco retail market.

He clarified that no action would be taken against retailers selling legally compliant brands, but non-compliant products would be brought within the regulatory framework through enhanced monitoring and enforcement.

Mr Kiani said retail outlets fall under the jurisdiction of provincial governments, which have the authority to act against sellers of illegal cigarettes. He added that warehouses and transportation channels within the tobacco sector are also being monitored, and improved enforcement is expected to boost compliance and increase government revenue.