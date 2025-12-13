Three quacks arrested in Karachi after woman's hand infected due to wrong injection

KARACHI: Police have arrested three quacks after a woman’s hand became severely infected following the administration of an allegedly wrong injection at a hospital in the Pakhtoonabad area of Manghopir Town.

According to police, the woman is a diabetic patient, and her condition deteriorated soon after the injection was administered. Her hand reportedly began to swell and turn blue, and despite repeated complaints by her family, no timely medical assistance was provided.

Following the incident, the woman’s son lodged a First Information Report (FIR) with the Manghopir police station, alleging medical negligence and demanding strict action against those responsible.

On his complaint, a case was registered against the suspects, identified as Abdul Qadir, Ali Raza, and Shehzad. Police officials said the suspects were arrested during a raid and are being investigated.

The police have also written to the Health Care Commission and the Assistant Commissioner, requesting the sealing of the hospital and further legal action against its administration. Further investigation is underwaym, police added.



Earlier, it was reported that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) ‘decided’ to broaden the tax net by auditing high-earning professionals in major cities, including doctors and operators of beauty parlors, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Sources report that doctors charging high fees and businesses selling expensive cosmetics will now be under FBR’s scrutiny.

Information regarding the location, brand, and operations of beauty parlors and aesthetic clinics has already been collected.

The first phase of the audit will target 250 high-earning doctors across Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, with 100 doctors each from Karachi and Lahore, and 50 from Islamabad.

Additionally, the paint and cosmetic sectors are under review, and private companies operating in these areas will also be audited for potential tax evasion.

To facilitate the audits, FBR has engaged 600 private auditors, with plans to hire an additional 200 in the coming days.