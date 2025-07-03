QUAD countries brush off India’s accusation against Pakistan over Pahalgam incident

India’s attempt to rally international condemnation against Pakistan over the recent Pahalgam attack in occupied Kashmir failed.

As per details, after failure at the SCO, India approached the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue — or Quad — comprising the United States, Australia, Japan, and India itself to defame Pakistan and make a statement against it.

Released by the U.S. State Department following the July 2 ministerial meeting in Washington, the statement unequivocally condemned terrorism but refrained from naming Pakistan.

Instead, it called on all United Nations member states to cooperate with “relevant authorities” in bringing the perpetrators to justice — language that conspicuously omitted Pakistan, the target of India’s repeated accusations.

This isn’t the first time the Indian narrative has failed to gain traction. The UNSC’s response to the Pahalgam incident avoided direct attribution, a notable departure from its 2019 Pulwama statement, which more closely mirrored India’s talking points.

The consistency of this caution — now echoed by the Quad — suggests growing discomfort among India’s partners with being drawn into its regional confrontations.

Earlier, India refused to sign the joint communique of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ meeting after its false propaganda against Pakistan over the Pahalgam attack was rejected.

The meeting, held in Qingdao, China, was attended by member states including Pakistan, China, and Russia.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif represented Islamabad at the summit, marking the first time since the Marka-e-Haq that senior officials from both Pakistan and India participated in the same event.