Saturday, December 25, 2021
type here...
HomePakistan
Web Desk

Nation celebrates birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

test

KARACHI: The nation is celebrating the 146th birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with traditional zeal and enthusiasm on Saturday.

The day began with a traditional change of guard ceremony at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah attended by Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and provincial cabinet members.

During the change of guards ceremony overseen by Commandant PMA Major General Omer Ahmed Bokhari, the cadets from Pakistan Military Academy Kakul took over the charge of the mausoleum.


The two, governor and chief minister, laid separate floral wreaths at the mausoleum and later pen down their views in the writing book, paying homage to the man who lead the struggle that culminated in the formation of a separate homeland for Muslims of the Indian sub-continent in the face of Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his message on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, has emphasized upon the youth to adopt Quaid’s attributes of honesty, hard work, perseverance and dedication.

He said we as a nation need to adopt these attributes to realize Quaid’s vision of a developed, progressive and tolerant Pakistan.

Imran Khan said Muhammad Ali Jinnah realized the importance of a separate homeland for Muslims of the subcontinent where all citizens could enjoy freedom of faith, occupation and equal opportunities.

Pakistan’s armed forces have also paid tribute to the Father of the Nation; Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 145th Birth Anniversary.

The ISPR from its Twitter handle shared a video to pay homage to the founder and said that Quaid’s vision of a peaceful & progressive Pakistan following principles of Unity, Faith & Discipline is imperative for our success as a nation.

Political leaders and people from all walks of life have also paid homage to the Founder of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Facebook Notice for EU!
You need to login to view and post FB Comments!
Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.