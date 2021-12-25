Nation celebrates birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

KARACHI: The nation is celebrating the 146th birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with traditional zeal and enthusiasm on Saturday.

The day began with a traditional change of guard ceremony at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah attended by Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and provincial cabinet members.

During the change of guards ceremony overseen by Commandant PMA Major General Omer Ahmed Bokhari, the cadets from Pakistan Military Academy Kakul took over the charge of the mausoleum.

The two, governor and chief minister, laid separate floral wreaths at the mausoleum and later pen down their views in the writing book, paying homage to the man who lead the struggle that culminated in the formation of a separate homeland for Muslims of the Indian sub-continent in the face of Pakistan.

Whole nation pays tribute to the founder of Pakistan – Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 146th birth anniversary.#QuaidDay pic.twitter.com/kcxHJJ73vP — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) December 25, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his message on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, has emphasized upon the youth to adopt Quaid’s attributes of honesty, hard work, perseverance and dedication.

He said we as a nation need to adopt these attributes to realize Quaid’s vision of a developed, progressive and tolerant Pakistan.

Imran Khan said Muhammad Ali Jinnah realized the importance of a separate homeland for Muslims of the subcontinent where all citizens could enjoy freedom of faith, occupation and equal opportunities.

Pakistan’s armed forces have also paid tribute to the Father of the Nation; Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 145th Birth Anniversary.

The ISPR from its Twitter handle shared a video to pay homage to the founder and said that Quaid’s vision of a peaceful & progressive Pakistan following principles of Unity, Faith & Discipline is imperative for our success as a nation.

Armed Forces pay tribute to Father of the Nation; Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 145th Birth Anniversary. Quaid’s vision of a peaceful & progressive Pakistan following principles of Unity, Faith & Discipline is imperative for our success as a nation. pic.twitter.com/L8B351YjVo — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 25, 2021

Political leaders and people from all walks of life have also paid homage to the Founder of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Today marks the 145th birth anniversary of the Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who with his determination and unmatched character turned the dream of Pakistan into reality.#QuaidDay pic.twitter.com/WZWN4nqYjg — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) December 25, 2021

Today on his birthday, we pay homage to our Quaid, Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Our Leader of great vision, humanity and tolerance. May all of us rise to follow his legacy. #QuaidDay pic.twitter.com/ChaEFv35rT — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) December 25, 2021

A very happy birthday to the man who gave us this beautiful country. The country which made me who i am today. The country which i proudly represent. #QuaidDay pic.twitter.com/9oyx4lt0Hz — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) December 25, 2021

اے قائد اعظم تیرااحسان ہے احسان۔

Let’s celebrate our founding Father by taking an oath to make Pakistan great, happy & prosperous by ensuring the well being of the masses & the poor. Join me by doing your part in actualizing Quaid’s vision of unity & equality. #Jinnah #QuaidDay pic.twitter.com/0bP15vDohv — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) December 25, 2021

The best way to pay tributes to Quaid-i-Azam is to make “work, work and work” the governing principle of our national life in a mission to rebuild Pakistan. Today’s Pakistan is antithesis of Quaid’s ideals. His motto of “faith, unity, discinpline” offers the path to redemption. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) December 25, 2021

