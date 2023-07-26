Quaid-i-Azam University to remain closed from July 26-30

Quaid-i-Azam University to remain closed for four days from today (Wednesday) amid Muharramul Harram’s procession, ARY News reported.

According to a notification, Quaid-i-Azam University will remain closed from July 26 (today) till 30 due to security reasons and the closure of roads amid processions of Muharramul Haram in the federal capital.

The university will resume routine classes on July 31.

The country will observe Ashura days, Muharram 9 and 10, on July 28 and 29, to remember the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions in the battle of Karbala.

Earlier, the federal government declared the 9th and 10th of Muharram (July 28 and 29) as public holidays on account of Ashura.

“It is for general information that the Prime Minister is pleased to declare 28th to 29th July, 2023 (Friday & Saturday) as public holidays on the occasion of Ashura (9th & 10th Moharram 1445 AH),” a notification issued by the Cabinet Division stated.