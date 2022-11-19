Quaidabad rape case: 10 detained, three policemen suspended

KARACHI: The Karachi police on Saturday detained 10 suspects in connection with the kidnap, rape and murder of seven-year-old girl in Karachi’s Quaidabad area, while three policemen were suspended over ‘negligence’, ARY News reported.

According to details, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Irfan Bahadur and SSP Investigation visited the crime spot – an under-construction building in Landhi’s Muslimabad colony, where the victim’s body was found.

During the visit, SSP Malir Irfan Bahadur also apprised the victim’s father of the initial investigation. The police detained almost 10 suspects in connection with the case, while their DNA tests were being carried out.

Meanwhile, the forensic crime team collected the evidence from the crime spot and sent it to the laboratory.

In a statement, SSP Malir said three policemen – including a station house officer (SHO) – was suspended for ‘negligence’ in the registration of case. “Negligence will not be tolerated in investigation”, Irfan Bahadur said.

It is pertinent to mention here that a missing minor girl was found murdered from the heaps of garbage in Karachi’s Quaidabad area.

The rescue workers recovered the body of a seven-year-old missing girl from a garbage corner in the Muslimabad area of Landhi. The minor girl went missing from outside her residence on Wednesday while police exhibited traditional negligence to start searching for the missing child after lodging a case.

The family had also distributed the copies of missing alert to the residents.

Police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed said in a statement that Muniba’s body aged 6-7 years was brought from the jurisdiction of Quaidabad police station with extensive injuries all over the body, especially the head.

She said that the initial medical examination is highly suggestive of rape, whereas, the post-mortem findings are suggestive of asphyxia as the cause of death. Dr Syed added that samples were preserved for the toxicological screening of the minor.

