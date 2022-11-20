Quaidabad rape, murder case: Police form team to probe incident

KARACHI: The Sindh police on Sunday formed a probe team to arrest criminals involved in the rape and murder of eight-year-old girl in Karachi’s Quaidabad area, ARY News reported.

SSP investigations has formed a five-member investigation team to probe the murder and rape case. The team comprises DSP Quaidabad Ghulam Muhammad Meher, SHO Quaidabad Arshad Awan and Station Investigation Officers Quaidabad (SIOs) Arshad Awan, Zakirullah Khan and Hafeez Tanoli.

The investigative team will submit a report regarding the progress in rape and murder case to the police department on daily basis, the notification said.

On Saturday, police detained 10 suspects in connection with the kidnap, rape and murder of eight-year-old girl in Karachi’s Quaidabad area, while three policemen were suspended over ‘negligence’.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Irfan Bahadur and SSP Investigation visited the crime spot – an under-construction building in Landhi’s Muslimabad colony, where the victim’s body was found.

During the visit, SSP Malir Irfan Bahadur also apprised the victim’s father of the initial investigation. The police detained almost 10 suspects in connection with the case, while their DNA tests were being carried out.

It is pertinent to mention here that a missing minor girl was found murdered from the heaps of garbage in Karachi’s Quaidabad area. The rescue workers recovered the body of a seven-year-old missing girl from a garbage corner in the Muslimabad area of Landhi. The minor girl went missing from outside her residence on Wednesday while police exhibited traditional negligence to start searching for the missing child after lodging a case.

