Qualcomm to acquire Arduino to boost Edge AI and Open-Source tech

Qualcomm is planning to acquire Arduino, an Italian open-source platform favored by tinkerers, educators, and inventors. The financial details of the deal have not been disclosed, but Arduino will operate independently once the acquisition is finalized.

The American-based IT company said that the acquisition will boost its portfolio of advanced technologies and products. From students and educators to entrepreneurs and professionals, the deal will also encompass bringing ideas to life.

Arduino products are primarily used for prototyping, rather than commercial products for public use. They are quite popular among tinkerers and electronics enthusiasts, according to CNBC highlights.

Once the deal is complete, the Arduino community and its more than 33 million members will have full access to Qualcomm’s tech stack.

After acquiring Arduino, Qualcomm would build a connection with clients that could eventually choose its hardware over rivals.

The confirmation date for the deal was not finalized by Qualcomm, but it is important to note that it is subject to standard regulatory approval and other typical closing conditions. No significant pushback from regulators is anticipated.

The tech giants also used the opportunity to announce Arduino’s next hardware product. The Uno Q is described as the company’s first “dual-brain” board, complete with a Linux Debian-capable microprocessor and microcontroller (STM32U585)

Powered by Qualcomm’s Dragonwing QRB2210 platform, the new single-board computer featuring 2GB of RAM, 16GB of eMMC storage, dual-band Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, and USB-C connectivity board is positioned as a versatile “go-to tool” for developers, enabling cutting-edge AI-powered vision and audio applications. Breaking new ground, the Uno Q is the first Arduino board compatible with App Lab, Arduino’s latest development environment.

Qualcomm highlights seamless integration with the Edge Impulse platform, empowering users to build and refine AI models using real-world data from diverse sources.

Priced at $44, the Uno Q is available for pre-order on Arduino’s online store, with shipping slated for October 24.