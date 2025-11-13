Qualcomm's Snapdragon chips to bring Android PCs to market

Most personal computers run Microsoft Windows, with the majority featuring Intel processors. AMD comes in second, while Qualcomm now commands an estimated 9% market share with its Snapdragon X Elite CPUs. Notably, Qualcomm may soon make Android PCs possible.

According to analyst Jukan, Android-based computers could be on the horizon. Specifically, he points to PCs running Android 16. Reports suggest that Qualcomm is working to ensure its Snapdragon X and X Elite series CPUs are compatible with the latest version of Android, based on information from the Android 16 codebase.

Google has also revealed plans to merge ChromeOS with Android, aiming to create a unified operating system for tablets, laptops, and devices with larger screens—such as Chromebooks. Qualcomm’s efforts to add Android 16 compatibility to the Snapdragon X series appear to be geared toward these types of devices, making this development especially relevant.

Android PCs could be the breakthrough that users and app developers have been anticipating, particularly since Chrome OS-powered devices have failed to gain a foothold in the mainstream market. However, it’s important to temper expectations, as there is currently no concrete information available regarding the launch or development of any Android PCs.