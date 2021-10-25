Quddus Bizenjo steps down as Balochistan Assembly speaker

QUETTA: Balochistan Assembly Speaker Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo stepped down from his office on Monday, ARY News reported.

His resignation came a day after Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani resigned, ending the two-month long political crisis in the province. Bizenjo is said to be the strong contender for the post of the chief minister.

Bizenjo has handed his resignation to the assembly secretary, who will later forward it to the Balochistan governor for approval.

The provincial cabinet stands dissolved under the Constitution after the resignation of the chief minister. The provincial chief secretary’s office has issued a notification to the effect.

The new chief minister of the province will form his cabinet after taking oath as the chief executive of Balochistan.

Jam Kamal Khan in a statement has said, he is proud of his associates and allies adding that he didn’t bow to the palace conspiracies and resigned after mutual consultation.

The Speaker Balochistan Assembly in the session today said that after resignation of the chief minister the no-confidence motion against him has been taken back under the rules of the house.

