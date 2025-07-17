Royals celebrate Queen Camilla’s 78th with striking new image

Queen Camilla is celebrating her 78th birthday with a beautiful new portrait released by Buckingham Palace.

Royal Family Updates

The photograph, taken by Buckingham Palace photographer Chris Jackson, shows the Queen smiling warmly in the sunshine at her private home in Wiltshire, Ray Mill.

Wearing a bright teal dress with colourful bird motifs, Queen Camilla looks relaxed and happy as she leans against a wooden fence on a sunny day.

The dress, designed by Fiona Clare, has been worn by Camilla before, most recently during the royal tour to Kenya in 2023 and again earlier this month when she posed with her rescue dog Moley.

Queen Camilla’s look for the birthday portrait was simple and elegant.

She chose minimal accessories, including a stack of rings, featuring her five-carat engagement ring from King Charles and a pair of gold earrings.

Her makeup was kept light, with soft tones and a touch of pink lip gloss. This birthday celebration follows a busy period for Queen Camilla.

Just one day earlier, she attended a garden party at HMNB Devonport in Plymouth, marking her new role as Vice Admiral of the United Kingdom.

She became the first woman to hold the title. For the event, she wore a sapphire blue pleated dress with classic heels, pearl earrings and a gold brooch.

Earlier this month, Queen Camilla made headlines when she appeared in the Royal Box at Wimbledon and met actor Hugh Grant.

She also opened a special dog garden at the Battersea animal shelter in central London.

The calming space was originally created for this year’s Chelsea Flower Show and was later gifted to the shelter to help comfort the dogs.

A long-time supporter of animal welfare, Queen Camilla has been a patron of Battersea since 2017. She recently adopted a rescue dog named Moley from the shelter.

Moley, a Jack Russell-cross born on Boxing Day, now lives with Camilla at Ray Mill, though she is expected to travel with the Queen during stays at royal residences.

Queen Camilla continues to show her love for animals and dedication to royal duties. As she marks her 78th birthday, the new portrait captures her warmth, style, and joyful spirit.