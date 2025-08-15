Queen Camilla Reportedly Pressures King Charles to Take Big Step Against Prince William

August 15, 2025- Royal Family News: Queen Camilla is reportedly influencing King Charles to rein in Prince William!

According to fresh claims made by a Royal photographer, Ian Pelham Turner, reported by Daily Mirror, the Queen is urging Charles to “stop” his son from overstepping their boundaries.

As per Ian, Camilla, who plays a very important role in King’s life thinks that William is “trying to create” issues in the monarchy so Charles must “stop” him as he should be the one taking decisions being the monarch, not The Prince of Wales.

During a zoom call with MSN, Ian said, “Charles has great humanity, and I think he just needed the corners smoothed out, and I think that’s what Camilla has done more than anything.”

The photograoher continued, “I think what is happening at the moment, and it’s just my inkling, there’s nothing I can sort of prove, and say, ‘this is the case,’ but I get the feeling at the moment, that she’s seeing William trying to create issues and she’s told Charles to stop it.”

“I want Charles to have his time, I get it, I think in a lot of ways, he is a very good King, I really do, and I think, where he’s come in his life now with Camilla by his side, Camilla is a much stronger person, I think, for him,” he further suggested.

Before becoming a TV presenter Ian Pelham Turner’s final photography assignment included the coverage of Prince William and Princess Kate’s wedding ceremony in 2011.