Queen Camilla's son finally addresses rumors of joining ‘Strictly Come Dancing’

Queen Camilla’s son Tom Parker Bowles has finally spoken out on ongoing speculations about him joining Strictly Come Dancing.

During his recent appearance on Alan Titchmarsh’s programme Love Your Weekend alongside model Twiggy Lawson, the 50-year-old food writer was asked about the swirling rumours.

The father-of-two, who is the son of Queen Camilla and her former husband Andrew Parker Bowles, dismissed the claims.

“My two children are embarrassed enough about my dad dancing at parties,” he jokingly said, referencing his two children, Lola, 17, and Freddy, 15, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Sara Buys.

Tom further added, “The idea of me getting into sequins and sort of running like that… no! So it’s not true, and would never happen. Great show, obviously, but not for me.”

His mother, Queen Camilla, is known to be a huge fan of the show as she previously described herself as “one of Strictly’s greatest fans”

The 78-year-old Queen even featured in the 2017 Strictly Christmas special, dancing with judge Craig Revel Horwood inside Buckingham Palace.

“She was fantastic. We danced for the Royal Osteoporosis Society. She loves dancing. She actually loves the show, and I would love to see her on there because she would nail it, darling. She’s got fantastic rhythm,” Mr Ravel said on BBC Breakfast last month.