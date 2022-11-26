Queen Elizabeth fought cancer in final years; new book claims

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, who died earlier this year at the age of 96, fought painful bone-marrow cancer in the final years of life; claims a new book.

In his upcoming biography titled ‘Elizabeth: An intimate Portrait’, Gyles Brandreth, a close friend of Prince Philip, has written that the real cause of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch’s death was not her old age but the illness that she battled in her final years.

As per the foreign reports, the biographer has claimed that the monarch suffered from Myeloma – a type of bone-marrow cancer – which became the reason for her death.

“I had heard that the Queen had a form of myeloma — bone marrow cancer — which would explain her tiredness and weight loss and those ‘mobility issues’ we were often told about during the last year or so of her life,” Brandreth wrote in his work.

“The most common symptom of myeloma is bone pain, especially in the pelvis and lower back, and multiple myeloma is a disease that often affects the elderly,” he added.

The former politician also noted that there is no cure for the said disease at the moment, but treatments and medication can help delay its effects.

“Currently, there is no known cure, but treatment — including medicines to help regulate the immune system and drugs that help prevent the weakening of the bones — can reduce the severity of its symptoms and extend the patient’s survival by months or two to three years,” he penned.

It is pertinent to mention that the monarch, who held the British throne for seven decades, died peacefully at Balmoral Castle, Scotland on September 8.

