Queen Elizabeth labelled ‘coldhearted’ mum unlike Diana

The British Royal Family has always been subject to intense public scrutiny, but few comparisons have been as sharp as those drawn between Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana.

According to insights from royal experts, the late monarch was once unfairly labeled a “coldhearted” mother by media pundits—all because she chose to follow royal tradition rather than break it.

The 1983 Tour That Sparked the Royal Rift

The roots of the comparison stem back to 1983, during Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s highly publicized six-week tour of Australia and New Zealand. Defying strict palace protocol, the young Princess of Wales insisted on bringing her nine-month-old son, Prince William, along for the journey.

Diana’s decision to keep her children close on official tours was widely lauded by the public as a breath of fresh air. However, it also opened the floodgates for harsh media critiques of the Queen.

In her book Queen Elizabeth II: Pocket Giants, royal expert Victoria Arbiter recalls how the press reacted to the situation:

“Pundits took to their columns, comparing the cold unfeeling Queen who left her children behind, to Diana, who defied convention and broke with tradition.”

The Generational Divide: Why the Comparison Is Unfair

While critics were quick to brand the Queen as emotionally distant, royal historians argue that pitting the two women against each other ignores a massive generational divide.

Experts highlight a few key reasons why Queen Elizabeth’s parenting approach during early tours differed so drastically from Diana’s:

The Evolution of Aviation: Nearly 30 years passed between Queen Elizabeth’s early Commonwealth tours and Diana’s 1983 trip. In the 1950s, modern aviation was not nearly as advanced, making international travel grueling, slow, and unsuitable for infants.

The Weight of the Crown: Unlike Diana, who was a princess and could afford to bend the rules, Elizabeth was the reigning monarch. Her tours required grueling diplomatic schedules where a hands-on parenting approach was practically impossible.

Shifting Public Attitudes: By the 1980s, the public’s expectations of the monarchy had shifted. Society began favoring emotional openness over the traditional, stoic “stiff upper lip” approach that the Queen had been raised to maintain.

Ultimately, while Princess Diana revolutionized modern royal parenting by prioritizing her children on the world stage, experts urge royal fans to remember that Queen Elizabeth was navigating an entirely different era of duty and protocol.